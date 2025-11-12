Assam: Opposition vows to end syndicate and corruption culture

Guwahati, Nov 12 In a significant show of coordination ahead of the upcoming elections, leaders of major opposition parties in Assam met on Wednesday in a bid to forge a united front against the ruling BJP.

The meeting, convened by the Congress, marked the first major attempt in recent months to consolidate opposition forces under a common platform.

Senior leaders from the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) attended the closed-door meeting. Prominent Congress figures, including Gaurav Gogoi, Jitendra Singh, Rakibul Hussain, and Pradyut Bordoloi, participated, alongside CPI(ML) leaders Vivek Das and Kanak Gogoi. CPI(M) legislators Manoranjan Talukdar and Sushanta Talukdar, as well as Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, were also present.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi described the meeting as a “positive beginning” and said that the people of Assam were looking for a credible and united opposition.

“This meeting is a strong message to the people that we are serious about fighting corruption and the syndicate culture that has flourished under the current regime,” Gogoi said.

“Only through unity can we restore transparency and accountability in governance.”

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said the purpose of the meeting was to create an “election-oriented atmosphere” and build coordination among like-minded forces.

“We are determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past. Regular interactions will ensure that our alliance remains strong and effective,” Saikia said.

CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar expressed confidence in the evolving coalition, saying, “We are fully hopeful about the outcome of this process. This is only the beginning of a larger unity movement.”

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, opposition members said his recent remarks reflected “nervousness and desperation.”

“Let him say what he wants — even his anxiety shows,” one leader quipped. The meeting also discussed aligning with the Assam Samyukta Mancha to build a comprehensive alliance before the polls.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Guwahati as hundreds of home guards protested, demanding the cancellation of training for 5,000 new recruits — adding to the politically charged atmosphere across the state.

