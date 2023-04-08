Assam Police arrest 3 leaders of PFI, CFI in Barpeta

Barpeta (Assam) [India], April 8 : Police have arrested three leaders of the banned orgsation Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) in Assam's Barpeta district, officials said on Friday.

Hiren Nath, ADGP (SB), Assam Police, said, "Police arrested three persons of PFI and CFI including PFI's Assam unit secretary and CFI's national treasurer from Barpeta district."

The arrested PFI and CFI leaders were identified as Jakir Hussain (34) and he is the State Secretary of PFI, Abu Sama (54) and CFI National Treasurer Sahidul Islam (30), Nath said.

Police have also recovered cash of Rs 1.50 lakh, four mobile phones, and a pamphlet of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in their possession from them.

Further investigation is underway.

