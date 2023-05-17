Assam Police arrested another PFI member in the Karmrup district

Kamrup (Assam) [India], May 17 : Following its crackdown against the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), Assam police on Wednesday arrested another PFI member from the Nagarbera area in the Karmrup district.

The arrested PFI member was identified as Abdul Razzaq Ali.

Mirel Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Nagarbera police station said that Abdul Razzaq Ali had been absconding for a long time and police caught him from his residence in the Polahartari area.

"Last night we conducted an operation and caught PFI member Abdul Razzaq Ali and today we arrested him. Our operation against PFI will be continued. He was absconding since September last year," Mirel Ahmed said.

The police officer further said that a few other PFI members are still active in the Nagarbera area and a police operation is on to nab them.

