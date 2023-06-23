Assam Police arrests 5 people with over 3 kg Heroin in Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 23 : Assam Police has seized 3.20 kg of heroin worth several crores of rupees and arrested five persons in Karimganj district, officials said on Thursday.

Based on intelligence inputs, a team of Karimganj district police led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Protim Das conducted a naka checking at the Bazaricherra area on Thursday evening and intercepted two vehicles.

During the search, the police team recovered 250 soap cases containing 3.20 kg of heroin from the secret chambers of one vehicle.

"We intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers AS-01BW-8277 and AS-10F-1205. During the search, we found two secret chambers of one vehicle and recovered 250 soap cases containing 3.20 kg of heroin from the secret chambers. We have arrested five persons," Partha Protim Das said.

He further said that the drugs were coming from Aizawl, Mizoram.

"We have registered a case to investigate the backward and forward linkage," the senior police officer said.

The arrested persons were identified as Nitai Sarkar, Nitu Sarkar, Talab Hussain, Tahir Ahmed and Khalid Hussain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor