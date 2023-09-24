Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 2 crore, one arrested

Guwahati, Sep 24 In yet another anti-narcotics operation, Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The seizure happened at Cachar district. As it resides at the boundary of both Assam-Manipur and Assam-Mizoram borders, there have been a lot of narcotic activities recently in this district.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said that acting on a specific tip-off, the police conducted an operation to foil a drug peddling attempt on Saturday. One person identified as Azad Uddin Barlaskar has been arrested by the police.

Mahatta said, “We have seized at least 18,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle which was driven by Barlaskar. The international market value of seized drugs is around Rs. 2 crores.”

The arrested person has been interrogated by the police. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, the police seized narcotic substances worth Rs 7 crore in Cachar district and arrested one woman on charges of drug peddling.

Mahatta said that the consignment of drugs was transported from Churachandpur district of Manipur.

"Based on secret information, a police team conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances at Labok Village, in the district. While police raided the house of a 38-year-old woman, Meena Kumari Sarma, drugs hidden in 100 soap boxes were recovered," the officer mentioned.

A total of 1.30 kg of narcotic substances suspected to be heroin were seized by the police. Meena Kumari Sarma was also arrested.

