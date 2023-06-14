Assam: Police seize over 95,000 bottles of cough syrup worth crores, 2 held

Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 14 : Karimganj Police seized over 95,000 bottles of cough syrup worth several crores of rupees and apprehended two persons in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border, said the police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the apprehended accused have been identified as Bhabesh Kumar and Saminur Islam.

Pranab Mili, a police officer of the Churaibari police watch post said that police recovered and seized 95,360 bottles of cough syrup from three trucks.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Karimganj district police intercepted three trucks at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.

"We have intercepted three trucks at the Churaibari check gate and recovered 95,360 bottles of cough syrup. We have also apprehended two persons. Further investigation is on," Pranab Mili said.

Earlier in May this year, Karimganj police apprehended three persons and seized 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crore from a truck along the Assam-Tripura border, said the police.

