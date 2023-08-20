Assam: Probe ordered after principal found drunk in college premises

Guwahati, Aug 20 The Assam Education Department has issued a showcause notice to the Principal of the Dhemaji Commerce College, Biren Chandra Konwar, after he was allegedly found in an intoxicated state in the college premises, an official said on Sunday.

Talking to IANS, the Director of Higher Education in Assam, Dharma Kanta Mili said: "We have issued a showcause notice to the principal of the college. Moreover, the district commissioner has been asked to submit a report after conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident."

"Though we have not received any communication yet from the higher education department, I have taken suo-moto cognisance of the matter and ordered a probe under an Additional District Commissioner," Ankur Bharali, district commissioner of Dhemaji, told IANS.

"We will submit the investigation report to the higher education department within two days," he added.

Notably, the students in Assam's Dhemaji Commerce College lodged a protest on Saturday after a video went viral in which it was seen that the principal of the college was consuming alcohol inside the campus with four other persons.

The earlier IANS story on the incident had wrongly identified the principal as Dipak Kr. Neog, who is actually the principal of the Dhemaji College, not the Dhemaji Commerce College and was not involved.

The college students' union and RSS-affiliated student organisation ABVP organised a protest against the college principal Biren Chandra Konwar and four other people who were found drinking on campus property, claiming that their actions violated the purity of the learning environment.

The students' union alleged that the principal has spoiled the sanctity of the institution and they have demanded an action against him.

