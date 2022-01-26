Assam Regiment contingent marches down Rajpath on Republic Day

Assam Regiment contingent on Wednesday marched down the Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Assam Regiment contingent, comprising exclusively of troops from all the seven North-Eastern states, is being commanded by Captain Gaurav Rana of 14 battalion the Assam regiment.

The contingent is attired in the Indian Army Uniform of the 1960s and carrying weapon point 3 nought 3 which has seen the Indo-Pak war of 1947-48.

The Assam Regiment was raised on June 15, 1941, at Shillong and earned its baptism by fire, in the battlefields of Burma during the Second World War, fighting the Japanese. The Regiment was awarded six battle honours and the Theatre Honour of Burma. Post-Independence, its third battalion won Theatre Honour Jammu and Kashmir in 1947-48, while the 5th Battalion has the distinction of being the only Infantry unit to have conferred the Battle Honour CHHAMB and Theatre Honour J&K in the 1971 war.

The Assam Regiment has to its credit one Ashok chakra, two Mahavir Chakras, eight Kirti Chakras, four Padma Shri, four Uttami Yudh Seva Medals, five Vir Chakras, twenty. Shaurya Chakras, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 1871 Sena Medals, nine Param Vishist Seva Medals, eight Ati Vishist Seva Medals 35 Vishisht Seva Medals, 68 Mention-in-Despatches, 669 Chief of Army Staff Commendations and 1194 General Officer Commanding-in Chief's Commendations.

The Assam Regiment has also been a three-time proud winner of the Republic Day Parade.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today.

As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments are a part of the Republic Day parade.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor