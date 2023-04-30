Assam: Remote villages of Karbi Anglong get electricity for the first time

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], April 30 : It was a bright moment in their life when they had, for the first time, their houses lit up with an electric bulb. These are the members of the 2,600 households in the remote villages of Bokajan assembly constituency in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, who got their electricity connection after 75 years of our Independence.

Residents of the Rongteke area, Tokbi, Rongpi, Timung , Samjel, Mukhang, Muljang, Dakiram Tokbi, Bule Thang Kuki, Molnom, Hengmul were delighted when the first bulb lit in their locality.

Dr Numal Momin, MLA of Bokajan assembly constituency and Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly told that, around 2,600 households in these remote areas got electricity through the installation of solar panels.

Talking about how remote are these houses located, Momin said: "Recently I visited one remote village - about 120 km from Bokajan town in Karbi Anglong district, which is a hilly area and there is no road connectivity in that area. It took 3 hours to reach the remote area by trekking."

"I surveyed the area for solar connectivity for the people. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream is that every village should get an electricity connection so that people can get benefits. Earlier I visited some remote areas during the period of 2016 and people got tremendous benefits after installation of solar electricity connection," he added.

Momin said that he felt very happy when the administration was able to provide electricity connection to households in remote areas.

"I visited several remote villages like Rongteke area, Tokbi village, Rongpi village, Timung village, Samjel, Mukhang, Muljang, Dakiram and Tokbi villages. I feel delighted that we could able to give electricity connection to the people of these remote areas, hence used to be the most neglected areas," he said.

Around 2,600 households get benefits from this. Previously electricity connectivity was given to more than 5,000 households living in hill areas in the state.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this endeavour of providing electricity to people in the remote areas of the state.

"The people of these remote areas get this electricity connection only because of our dynamic leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. They are giving strict instructions to all contractors and MLAs," Numal Momin said.

He further said that transportation of electric poles to these areas is not possible, which is why solar connectivity has been installed there.

