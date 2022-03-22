Assam reports decline in COVID-19 cases, two reported in last 24 hrs

Assam has reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases as the North-East state reported two cases in the last 24 hours, according to an official bulletin on Sunday.

The positivity rate has fallen from 1 per cent on Sunday to 0.12 per cent on Monday.

The state had reported four new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The current active caseload in the state stands at 18.

One case was reported from Kamrup (Rural) and another case was reported from Sonitpur district of Assam.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 7,24,192 in Assam.

A total of 7,16,188 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 disease, including two recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.89 per cent in the state.

In Assam, a total of 6,639 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 till now with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,83,42,834 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the North-East state with 1,611 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,34,62,273 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 2,00,21,266 people have been administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, so far 3,288 children in the age group of 15-17 years and 12,506 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

