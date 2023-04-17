Assam Rifles apprehend 2 OGWs of NSCN K(YA) in Arunachal Pradesh

Tirap (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 : Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Arunachal Police apprehended two Overground workers (OGWs) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) K (YA) in Tirap district, officials informed on Sunday.

"Assam Rifles in an operation apprehended two active OGWs of NSCN K(YA) in Khanu village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh on April 16," the press release said.

Assam Rifles mentioned that based on the specific inputs a search operation was carried out in the area.

"Based on specific inputs, a joint operation with Arunachal Police was launched. The column cordoned the area and carried out a thorough search of the area that led to the apprehension of two OGWs of NSCN K(YA)," it mentioned.

Further investigation is underway in this matter, officials informed.

Earlier on Friday Assam Rifles had apprehended two cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) IM cadres in Nagaland.

"Based on confirmed input regarding the movement of active cadres of NSCN (IM) astride Mokokchung - Mari Road, threatening local civilians were carrying out extortion activities, an operation was launched and Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established to apprehend these cadres," the official statement said.

