Assam Rifles conducts motivational lecture; encourages youth to prepare for joining Armed forces

With an aim to educate and encourage the locals to prepare for joining security forces, Assam Rifles conducted a motivational lecture at Vaphai village of Champhai district on Monday.

The motivational lecture for the youth was conducted by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles to join Armed Forces like Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Central Armed Police Forces (Army/AR/CAPFs).

"In continuance with efforts of winning hearts and minds of the locals, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted a Motivational lecture for locals youth to join Armed Forces (Army/AR/CAPFs)," said an official statement.

"The aim of the guidance session and lecture was to educate and motivate the locals for encouraging the youth to focus on preparation for joining the security forces," it added.

During the session, the locals were provided with basic guidance related to the available career options and the types of entry into the Armed Forces and CAPFs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor