Assam rifles recover illegal foreign-origin liquor, beer worth Rs 19,432 lakh in Mizoram's Champai

Champai (Mizoram) [India], July 5 : Assam rifles recovered illegal-origin liquor and beer worth Rs 19.432 lakhs in Zokhawthar in Mizoram's Champai district, said the officials on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Custom Department Zokhawthar based on specific information.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered illegal Foreign Origin Liquor qty 22 Cases and Beer qty 507 Cases worth Rs.19.43 Lakh in general area Xg Pt-I Zokhawthar in a joint ADP carried out on specific information with utmost diligence and tactical planning and recovered above-mentioned consignment on July 4 2023", said an official statement.

Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) informed that the seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Department, Zokhawthar on July 4 for further legal proceedings.

The release further stated that the approximate cost of the recovered Foreign Origin Liquor and Beer is estimated to be Rs 19,43,200 (Nineteen Lakh Forty-three thousand two hundred rupees only).

"The ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign-origin liquor and beer has a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have successfully launched such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram", the statement added.

