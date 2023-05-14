Assam Rifles rescued 45 visually impaired students, staff during clashes in Manipur: Official

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 14 : As normalcy is slowing returning to Mpur after the violence which left 70 people dead and 1,700 houses burnt down, reports of the bravery and humane acts of the Army and Assam Rifles are emerging.

In one such operation, Assam Rifles rescued 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff of Mission Blind School, Kakching, amidst the clashes in Mpur in the first week of May.

The public relations officer (Defence), Kohima and Imphal said that based on the request of K Parenag Kom, Principal of Mission Blind School, one security column of Assam Rifles was launched to rescue the stranded visually impaired children and supporting staff.

"They were safely extricated and escorted to Kakching garrison where they were provided solace, food and shelter. Finally, Assam Rifles in coordination with family members took the initiative of despatching these children back to their homes safely through dedicated columns on May 13," the PRO said.

"Assam Rifles' initiative in reuniting these stranded children and staff with their kith & kin was deeply acknowledged by Kom, and their parents. They expressed their gratitude and appreciated the efforts taken by Assam Rifles in these trying times," he added.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State. The State government clamped down on the use of the Internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of pc and false information is curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was orgsed by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Mpur on May 3, which later turned violent.

As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Mpur.

