Assam schools start early amid heatwave conditions

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 6 : Faced with an intense heatwave, certain districts in Assam have advance timings of schools.

The District Deputy Commissioners of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and other districts of Upper Assam. have issued instructions to educational institutions to reschedule classes.

Earlier last week, the Nagaon district administration rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions both government and private to begin from 7:30 am.

"A letter received from the inspector of Schools, NDC, Nagaon and DEEO Nagaon dated on June 2, 2023, regarding shifting of normal school time in Nagaon District due to the continuous rise of the Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat," the notification issued last week by the Nagaon district administration read.

"Considering the above and in the interest of the public, the timing of following categories Educational Institutions (Government and private) under Nagaon District is hereby rescheduled," it said.

"The timings of LP Schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, ME School timings are 7:30 to 12:45 pm and HS and HS Schools start from 7:30 am to 1:15 pm," it stated. This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain until further order, it further said.

Assam, often counted as one of the states with pleasant climatic conditions, is reeling under intense heatwave conditions.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Lumding was recorded at 39.4 degree C, while Guwahati recorded 37 degree C, Silchar 37.2 degree C, Tezpur 36.9 degree C, North Lakhimpur 36.6 degree C, Goalpara 36.8 degree C.

