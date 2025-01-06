Assam: Several Feared Trapped In Coal Mine in Dima Hasao, Rescue Operations Underway

Several workers are feared to be trapped inside a coal mine in the Umrangso area of Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Monday, December 6. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Dima Hasao the exact number of individuals involved is not yet known. "We can't say the exact figure as of now," district SP said.

Assam | Several people feared trapped inside a coal mine in Umrangso area in Dima Hasao district. We can't say the exact figure as of now: Mayank Kumar Jha, Dima Hasao SP tells ANI — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

According to authorities, water gushed into the mine, leaving the workers stranded underground. Authorities started rescue operations. More details awaited. The rat hole mine which was collapsed is 300 feet deep, with water rising up to 100 feet, complicating rescue efforts. Police and rescue teams have already been dispatched to the site.

Sources in the District Disaster Management Authority in Dima Hasao district said that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Hojai district is likely to arrive at the spot tomorrow while the district administration has also called for Army help to rescue the miners.