Assam Skill University to be fully functional in 2025: Sarma

Guwahati, June 20 The Assam Skill University (ASU) which is the first-of-its-kind in the northeastern region, will become fully functional from next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Spread over 83 acres of land in Mangaldoi in Darrang District, the university will cater over 10,000 students and will focus on developing a skilled workforce to meet the requirements of investors in the state.

Sarma told reporters in Mangaldoi, “I have a discussion with various stakeholders of the skill university and classes will begin from the permanent campus of the institute from 2025. Meanwhile, classes on streams like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will begin from July in the temporary campus situated in Guwahati.

“However, solar power, welding, electrification — these curriculums must be taught in the laboratories and once the permanent campus is ready by next year, we shall start these courses as well.”

He also said that already 22 faculties were recruited for the Assam Skill University and the state government will begin the appointment process for 50 more faculties in a short while.

“Nine different streams will be taught in the institute that will include study to meet daily requirements in the society for future technologies,” the Chief Minister added.

The foundation stone of Assam Skill University was laid by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in February 2021 and the deadline for completing the project was 2026.

The Assam government is investing Rs. 1000 crore to build this university.

The institute will be equipped with solar energy, rainwater harvesting plants making it a green campus.

Earlier, Sarma asserted that the workforce generated by Assam Skill University will compel the major industrialists to invest in Assam and the state will eventually become one of the most favourable destinations for key industry players.

