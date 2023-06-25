Assam STF seizes drugs worth Rs 18 crore in separate operations in Kamrup, Guwahati

Guwahati Assam [India], June 25 : The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Sunday seized 2.20 kg of heroin worth Rs 18 crore in two separate operations in Hajo of Kamrup district and Guwahati.

The police have also arrested two persons.

"The source information was received that a Manipur-based narcotics group was supplying narcotics through Assam," DIG (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.

"The input was acted upon and today in the sparrow fart hours, pinpoint info was received that the group in a car was on its way to deliver the contraband. Accordingly, the group was tracked down and the STF team and Kalyan Pathak, Additional SP (HQ) of Kamrup district chased the team. In order to escape the police dragnet, the peddlers overspeed and tried to escape. In the process, they lost control and the car fell around 100 feet down the hillock of Powa- Mecca near Hajo," Partha Sarathi Mahanta added.

"However, police caught them and a search of the damaged vehicle yielded 100 soap boxes of heroin weighing 1.300 kg. A further search of their rented house in the Jalukbari area in Guwahati led to the recovery of another 65 packets of heroin weighing 900 grams," the DIG stated.

According to the DIG, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 18 crore.

Further investigation is on.

