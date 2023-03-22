Assam taking Bihu to world stage, aims for Guinness World Records

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Assam government has launched a publicity campaign in the national capital to celebrate the upcoming Rongali Bihu on April 14, where the largest demonstration in a single venue with about 11,000 Bihu dancers will perform, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Observed in the first week of the month Bohag (mid-April) every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated among the community. The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of farming - Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.

On the day of Bihu, various traditional delicacies prepared coconut, rice flour, sesame, jiggery, among others. Singing, feasting, exchanging gifts, seeking blessings from elders, donning new attire, and performing the traditional Bihu dance in open fields and stage are part and parcel of the Bihu celebrations.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government is leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming Bihu festival in Guwahati the greatest spectacle in terms of congregation, and to make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Besides prime minister Modi, invitations are being extended to the governors, chief ministers, union ministers, diplomats of G20 and ASEAN countries for the big event.

Chief minister Sarma is closely monitoring the preparations for the upcoming event and to make it a roaring success.

"The Chief Minister has been monitoring the preparations to the minutest details so that Bihu, the lifeline of Assamese culture is known to the whole world," a senior state government official privy to the development was quoted in an official release on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, chief minister Sarma said, "Preparations are on in full swing for 14 April, when over 11,000 Bihu dancers will create history by performing together at Sarusajai Stadium in august presence of Hon PM @narendramodi ji. Reviewed arrangements at the venue & asked officials to make the event truly memorable."

Master trainers have been trained to impart the subtle nuances of the Bihu dance form to the thousands of dancers roped in from different districts across the state.

The chief minister himself was present when training of master trainers was underway at the stadium where the final performance is going to be held. .

Meanwhile, hoardings have come up in the waiting sheds of bus stops in prominent places of the national capital welcoming everyone to join in the biggest Bihu festival and to create history together. Even in the yellow and blue lines of Delhi Metro, coaches have been wrapped up in Bihu hoardings.

Hoardings can also be seen on the major roads leading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This comes close on the heels of the concluding function of the year-long 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan in the national capital in November 2022.

Not only in Delhi-NCR, the government has also launched publicity in a big way in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor