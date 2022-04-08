Assam: Three get death sentence for raping, murdering tribal girls

A special court in Kokrajhar on Friday awarded death sentence to three persons accused of raping and murdering two tribal minor girls last year.

The trio of Muzammil Sheikh, Nazibul Sheikh and Farizul Rahman was convicted in the case on Wednesday (April 6).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was apprised of the court's decision and said that he had ordered to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a speedy investigation in the case.

He tweeted, "Hon. Sessions Court, Kokrajhar awarded the death sentence to accused Muzamil, Najibul & Farizul in the gruesome case of rape & murder of two tribal minor girls. I visited the family on 13.6.21 and directed @lrbishnoiassam to form SIT and take the case to its logical conclusion."

Reacting to his tweet, Kokrajahr IGP, LR Bishnoi, who headed the Special Investigation Team and had solved the case within 48 hours of the occurrence lauded the CM and Kokrajhar police to ensure proper and expeditious investigation.

"Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa sir it became possible under your consistent guidance! The efforts by SIT & @KokrajharPolice to ensure a quick & scientific investigation are laudable! @assampolice," tweeted IPS, Dr LR Bisnoi.

The incident took place last year on June 11, 2021.

The three accused were arrested on the charges of raping and murdering two tribal girls at Abhayakhuti village under Kokrajhar police station.

At first, the rapists tried to show the case as a suicide case and thus hanged the bodies of the girls from a tree. The Kokrajhar police had solved the case and confirmed the foul play.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited the family of the victims on June 13, 2021, and ordered a probe into the matter by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The police had arrested seven persons for their involvement in the case. The seven accused were identified as Muzammil Sheikh, Nazibul Sheikh, Farouk Rahman, Hanif Sheikh, Jahanur Islam, Md. Atab Ali and Sankarde Barman but Muzammil, Nazibul and Farizul were found to be the main accused, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

