Assam to organise series of cultural events with 10L participants in 3K venues

Guwahati, Oct 10 In a move to provide a platform to the talents living across the state, the Assam government has decided to organise a series of cultural events, "Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram", an official said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the logo, theme song, memento, jingle, certificate and judges' kit for the event on Tuesday.

He asserted that around 10 lakh participants from across the state will participate in the Mahasangram in around 3,000 venues.

"The state government has earmarked Rs 36 crore for the event," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister at the same time asked the organisers not to seek any donation from anybody for the programme.

He also said that each MLA can also use 10 percent of his or her local areas development fund for the "Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram".

The "Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram" to be organised by the state cultural affairs department will start from October 25, 2023, and continue till February 7, 2024.

The competitions will be held in three age-group categories.

The participants will be presenting Jyoti Sangeet, Bishnu Rabha Sangeet, Bhupendra Sangeet, Rabindra Sangeet, Bihu Dance (group), Folk Dance (group).

The Assam Chief Minister said that the state government is trying to build and promote a cultural empowerment narrative to expedite the development of all sections of the people of the state.

He said: "This is being organised in a bid to give an exposure to the inherent talents and give an impetus to the holistic personality development of the youth. I hope that the event will turn into a potential platform to showcase the inherent potentials of the youth."

