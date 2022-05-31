Assam to spend Rs 1,000 crore on sports sector infra development

The Assam government has decided to spend around Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure development in the sports sector in the state, said the Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah on Tuesday.

Borah said, "The current state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken various measures for infrastructure development in the sports sector in the state."

Ten sports complexes at the district level will be constructed and the cost of each district level sports complex will be around Rs 50 crore, Borah added.

"Apart from this, we have decided to construct a multipurpose stadium in 40 assembly constituencies and the cost of each stadium will be around Rs 12 crore. The construction works are going on and all projects will be completed within two years," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

