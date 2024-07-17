Assam Train Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Gandhi Dham Express Coaches in Bongaigaon (Watch Video)

A fire broke out on the Gandhi Dham Express train in Assam's Bongaigaon district earlier today, July 17, 2024. The blaze reportedly originated from a mechanical fault in the train's braking system.

VIDEO | A fire broke out in some coaches of Gandhi Dham Express in Assam's Bongaigaon earlier today, reportedly due to a mechanical fault . Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3fIruvNZRo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2024

According to reports, the incident occurred when the train was traversing the Majgaon locality near Bongaigaon in Assam. Railway personnel responded swiftly and extinguished the fire, preventing a potential disaster. No injury or causality was reported due to the incident.