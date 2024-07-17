Assam Train Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Gandhi Dham Express Coaches in Bongaigaon (Watch Video)

Published: July 17, 2024

A fire broke out on the Gandhi Dham Express train in Assam's Bongaigaon district earlier today, July 17, 2024. ...

A fire broke out on the Gandhi Dham Express train in Assam's Bongaigaon district earlier today, July 17, 2024. The blaze reportedly originated from a mechanical fault in the train's braking system.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the train was traversing the Majgaon locality near Bongaigaon in Assam. Railway personnel responded swiftly and extinguished the fire, preventing a potential disaster. No injury or causality was reported due to the incident. 

