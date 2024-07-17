Assam Train Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Gandhi Dham Express Coaches in Bongaigaon (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 17, 2024 07:38 PM2024-07-17T19:38:55+5:302024-07-17T19:42:05+5:30
A fire broke out on the Gandhi Dham Express train in Assam's Bongaigaon district earlier today, July 17, 2024. The blaze reportedly originated from a mechanical fault in the train's braking system.
VIDEO | A fire broke out in some coaches of Gandhi Dham Express in Assam's Bongaigaon earlier today, reportedly due to a mechanical fault . Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3fIruvNZRo— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2024
According to reports, the incident occurred when the train was traversing the Majgaon locality near Bongaigaon in Assam. Railway personnel responded swiftly and extinguished the fire, preventing a potential disaster. No injury or causality was reported due to the incident.