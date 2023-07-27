Assam triple murder case: Police arrests brother, mother of prime accused

Guwahati, July 27 Police on Thursday said that the brother and mother of prime accused Najibur Rahman has been detained in the triple murder case.

Ankita Ghosh, the sole survivor of the family, claimed that she complained to the police last year about an attack where the mother of the prime accused pulled her hair and the older brother kicked her in the stomach. However, she alleged that the police did nothing at the time.

The police detained the brother, Hizbul Rahman, who had been evading arrest since the incident, and his mother, Saleha Begum, for questioning after Ankita made the explosive remark in front of media.

Superintendent of Police in Golaghat district, Pushkin Jain told reporters: “We have been investigating every possible angle related to the murder. The brother and mother of the prime accused are being interrogated. If required, we shall arrest them.”

He said that the prime accused Najibur Rahman has confessed his crime before the police, but since the statement at police custody is not admissible at the Court, the police have been collecting proof to present a strong case against the accused.

Meanwhile, the police team took Rahman to the house of deceased Sanghamitra Ghosh and her parents and the crime scene was re-created.

There were allegations that the prime accused used to consume narcotic substances and whether the drug nexus played any role in the triple murder.

Jain said, “We have been investigating that side also.”

Earlier this week, Najibur Rahman who was married to Sanghamitra Ghosh, resident of Hindi School Road locality in Golaghat town killed his wife and parents of her -- Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh.

Ankita Ghosh, sister of Sanghamitra Ghosh alleged that she did a video call to her sister on Monday evening when she saw that Rahman was trying to attack the family with a machete.

She informed the neighbours and when they went to the house, they discovered that Ghosh and her parents were lying in blood.

The accused, Najibur Rahman fled with the infant boy of Sanghamitra. However, a few hours later he surrendered to Golaghat police station with the infant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor