Assam Youth Cong chief accuses Indian Youth Cong national president of harassment; NCW chairperson writes to DGP for probe

New Delhi [India], April 19 : National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Assam to personally look into the harassment allegation levelled by the Assam Youth Congress chief against the Indian Youth Congress national president. She urged the DGP to conduct a fair and time-bound enquiry into the matter, said a press release by NCW on Wednesday.

The NCW took cognizance of a Twitter post by the Assam Youth Congress chief against the National chief alleging harassment and discrimination, said the statement.

In the release, NCW stated, "The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post enclosing screenshots of posts made by President, Indian Youth Congress, Assam alleging harassment, use of derogatory language and discrimination against the President of Indian Youth Congress. In furtherance, the Assam chief has posted on her Twitter handle that she even raised her grievance with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, however, there was no action taken on her complaint."

NCW further stated that the Commission is appalled and disappointed and has taken cognizance of the allegations levelled by the Assam Youth Congress chief against the National Chief.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Assam to look into it and inquire about the allegations levelled against the Youth Congress chief in a fair and time-bound manner", reads the statement.

According to the official release, the Commission has sought a detailed report on the matter. Meanwhile, the Commission will also inquire into the matter, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor