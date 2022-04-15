Assam's Majuli celebrates Rongali Bihu in its own traditional way

While people across the state are celebrating Rongali Bihu, the Satras (Vaisnaviate Monasteries) in Assam's Majuli on Friday celebrated the festival in their own traditional way.

People including Monks living in these Satras celebrated Rongali Bihu in their own unique way with Buka Bihu (playing in the mud).

When people of the state are celebrating Manuh Bihu on the first day of Assamese month Bohag, the people celebrated Buka Bihu across the different Satras of the river island district.

"There are many benefits of playing in the mud. Mud can cure skin diseases. It also helps to strengthen our brotherhood. Today, we have celebrated Buka Bihu and all our brothers gathered here," a youth of Majuli said.

Many Bihu celebration committees in Guwahati and other parts of the state have organized week-long Rongali Bihu programmes.

On the first day of Rongali Bihu - the cattle are washed, smeared with a paste of fresh turmeric, and black lentils and then the people of Assam also worship them.

The Assam government has also provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to each of more than 1,200 Bihu Committees across the state to celebrate the festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

