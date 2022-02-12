Assam's rich flora can unlock huge potential in Ayurveda in the state, entire Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that Assam's rich flora can unlock huge potential in Ayurveda in the state as well as the entire Northeast.

His remarks came at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Panchakarma Block at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Borsajai, Guwahati and a Panchakarma Centre of Excellence at State Ayurveda College at Jalukbari in Guwahati which will be built at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

Sonowal while addressing the event said, "Ayurveda is the driving force to the state of physical empowerment and mental happiness. We are fortunate that Aai Dharitri has bestowed upon us a rich flora which can unlock huge potential in Ayurveda in Assam and the whole of Northeast."

"These initiatives are aimed at providing an opportunity for the Ayurveda to prosper and enrich the health and wellness of the people. These will enhance our capability to perform Panchakarma, the world-famous and the pride of traditional Indian medicinal practice. The other facilities will enhance the capability to build upon popular consciousness around Ayurveda with evidence-based medical sciences. We must seize this opportunity to build Ayurveda - the wonder of India - a truly global phenomenon to serve humanity," added Sonowal.

The event was also attended by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja, MLAs Atul Bora, Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

A Centre of Excellence for Panchakarma will be established at the State Ayurvedic College.

The State Ayurvedic Pharmacy will also be upgraded under Ayurswastha Yojana of Ministry of AYUSH and the total cost of these initiatives is pegged at Rs 10 crore.

The Panchakarma Block at CARI will be a G+2 building and the Pharmacology and Chemistry Laboratories will be a G+3 building.

The built-up cost for these two buildings will be Rs 10 crore.

The new buildings for Panchkarma will help in providing world-class training courses for skill development.

The pharmacology and chemistry building at CARI will help in pre-clinical experimental procedures, drugs standardisation, chemical testing for any herb, animal-related toxicology reports etc.

This is a first-of-its-kind facility in the Northeast.

( With inputs from ANI )

