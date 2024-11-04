Assembly By-Elections 2024: EC Reschedules Bypolls in UP, Punjab and Kerala From November 13 to November 20

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rescheduled the assembly by-elections for Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Punjab from November 13 to November 20 due to various festivities.

By-polls in Assembly Constituencies in Kerala, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh rescheduled from November 13 to November 20 due to various festivities pic.twitter.com/P2eaNMDhzb — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024

This comes after the national and state parties, including Congress, BJP, BSP, RLD and others, have requested the poll body. In the fear of low voter turnout due to festival season like Chhath Puja on November 8, the EC has rescheduled by-polls to Assembly Constituencies in three states.