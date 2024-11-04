Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla Transferred Ahead of Polls After Opposition's Phone Tapping Allegations

After the alleged allegations from the Opposition parties, including Congress, the Election Commission of India ordered Rashmi Shukla, Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP), to be transferred with immediate effect, with directions to the Chief Secretary to hand over her charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.

The Congress party had alleged that the senior IPS officer was biased towards the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP of Aji Pawar, fair polls won't be possible if she was in the top post, report NDTV.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP Rebel Gopal Shetty Withdraws from Borivali Race, Devendra Fadnavis Reacts (Watch Video).

The election committee asked state Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik to immediately transfer Shukla's charge to the next seniormost IPS officer and send a panel of three names by Tuesday before noon for the selection of the next state police top cop.

Acting on the complaints from INC and other parties, Election Commission of India orders transfer of Rashmi Shukla, DGP Maharashtra with immediate effect with directions to Chief Secretary to hand over her charge to the next senior most IPS officer in the cadre. The Chief… pic.twitter.com/DqocropZo0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024

Sources said the Chief Secretary has also been directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by November 4 at 1 p.m. for appointment as DGP Maharashtra. Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar had earlier during the review meetings and announcement of assembly elections in the state had warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also perceived to be non-partisan in their conduct while carrying out their duties.

While the campaigning for assembly elections are currently underway in the state, Shukla's transfer orders have begun to impact the political circles. For the past few days, the opposition has been targeting Shukla, along with Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.