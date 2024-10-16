Assembly By-Polls 2024: Congress in Karnataka To Send Candidates’ List to High Command in 2–3 Days, Says Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced on Wednesday that the ruling Congress party will submit a final report on potential candidates for the upcoming by-polls in three Assembly seats on November 13 to the party's high command within the next two to three days. He added that formal preparations for the by-polls will commence on Thursday.

"We will do our job. Today we have some programme. Let it get over. From tomorrow, we will take it up (poll preparations). We have already held our local meetings. In two-three days we will send a final report on candidates (to the Congress high command)," he said in response to a question.

Also Read| By-Election 2024 Schedule: EC Announces Dates for Bypolls to 47 Assembly Constituencies and Nanded Lok Sabha Seat.

During a press conference, D.K. Shivakumar stated that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will discuss the by-polls and potential candidates on Wednesday. He also mentioned that Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, who leads the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), is visiting the city for a PAC-related meeting. "We will meet him in the evening... he is our leader," Shivakumar remarked. The Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday that by-elections for the Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna constituencies will take place on November 13, with results expected to be declared on November 23.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25, and the final date for withdrawal of papers is October 30.