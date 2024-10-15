By-Election 2024 Schedule: EC Announces Dates for Bypolls to 47 Assembly Constituencies and Nanded Lok Sabha Seat

The Election Commission of India announced by-elections to 47 Assembly constituencies and one Parliamentary constituency, Maharashtra's Nanded, will be held on November 20. Bypolls to one Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand will be held on November 20. Meanwhile, a bypoll to one Parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala, will be held on November 13. Counting of votes will be held on November 23 along with assembly election results.

The Wayanad seat in Kerala was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he decided to retain the Rae Bareli seat. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from both seats.

Bye Elections to 47 Assembly Constituencies & 1 Parliamentary Constituency (Wayanad) in Kerala on 13th Nov



Bye Polls to 1 Assembly Constituency in Uttarakhand on 20th Nov



Bye Elections to 1 Parliamentary Constituency (Nanded) in Maharashtra on 20th Nov



Counting on 23rd Nov pic.twitter.com/NCxkneYL4X — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

By-elections are to be held on 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which include - Sisamau of Kanpur, Phulpur of Prayagraj, Karhal of Mainpuri, Majhawan of Mirzapur, Milkipur of Ayodhya, Katehari of Ambedkarnagar, Ghaziabad Sadar, Khair of Aligarh, Kundarki of Moradabad and Mirapur seat of Muzaffarnagar.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: Maharashtra To Vote on November 20, Polling in Jharkhand To Be Held on November 13; Results on November 23.

However, the poll body has not yet announced the date of the by-election for the Milkipur seat. The seat has fallen vacant due to the resignation of SP leader Awadhesh Prasad Pasi. He resigned from the membership of the UP Legislative Assembly after winning the Faizabad parliamentary seat on an SP ticket in the Lok Sabha elections.

SP has fielded Ajit Prasad, son of MP Awadhesh Prasad, as its candidate from Milkipur. Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case of kidnapping, hostage taking, and assault against Ajit. Ajit Prasad has challenged the FIR registered against him in court. Perhaps this is the reason why the Election Commission has not yet announced the date of the by-election for this seat.