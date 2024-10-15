Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: Maharashtra To Vote on November 20, Polling in Jharkhand to be held on November 13; Results On November 23

The 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 in a single phase, and polling in Jharkhand for the legislative assembly to take place on November 13 in two phases on November 13 and 20. The results for both will be announced on November 23

The Election Commission of India chief Rajiv Kumar announced the assembly polls dates in Delhi on Tuesday, October 15. The notification for the Maharashtra assembly elections will be announced on October 22. The last date for submitting a candidate's nomination is October 29. Moreover, the last date for withdrawing candidature is November 4.

Subsequently, for Jharkhand, the notification for the assembly elections will be announced on October 18. The last date for submitting a candidate's nomination will be October 28, and the last date for withdrawing candidature will be October 30.

Maharashtra To Vote on November 20

Issue of Notification: October 22.

Last Date of Nomination: October 29.

Scrutiny of Nomination: October 30.

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: November 4.

Date of polls: November 20.

Counting of votes: November 23

Considering upcoming festivals, including Diwali (October 29), Chhath, and Dev Deepawali, the polling body plans to hold the voting during the second week of November 2024.

The upcoming election in Maharashtra will feature a two-way contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which comprises the Shiv Sena UBT, NCP faction of Sharad Pawar, and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and Ajit Pawar group of NCP.

In 2019, the BJP and undivided Uddhav-led Shiv Sena formed the government in Maharashtra, but later split following some political drama. Of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the BJP won 104 in 2019.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Mahayuti won just 17 of 48 parliamentary seats. The saffron party's share fell to nine seats from 23, while MVA secured 30 seats in LS polls.

Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, CEC Rajiv Kumar said over 29 thousand Polling stations in the state with 1271 women managed and 48 PwD managed to provide voters a comforting atmosphere.

“Every senior citizen over 85 years of age can vote from home. They are entitled to their privacy as well during the vote at home. Videography will be done for proof.” CEC.