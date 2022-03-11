Assembly Election 2022: Candidates who joined the One Lakh+ votes Club in the assembly polls bound

The elections and its results have come up positively on BJP's side. Yesterday on 10th March the five states, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab concluded the results of assembly elections.

In four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now. The BJP has made records in the elections, by gaining large and immense number of votes in the states.

Here is a list of the top 6 candidates who win by a large margin in the assembly elections.

1. Sunil Kumar Sharma, BJP

The BJP leader has won by a margin of 2,14,835 votes, from Sahibabad UP. He defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Amarpal Sharma.

2. Pankaj Singh, BJP

MLA Pankaj Singh got 2,44,319 votes from Noida, he was fielded against SP’s Sunil Choudhary.

3. Amit Agarwal, BJP

The BJP leader gained 1,62,032 votes, he won from Meerut Cantonment.

4. Purushottam Khandelwal, BJP

Khandelwal is the BJP candidate from Agra North and he polled 1,53,817 votes. He defeated BSP candidate Shabbir Abbas.

5. Manohar Lal, BJP

Manohar polled 1,84,778 votes from Mehroni's seat.

6. Yogi Adityanath, BJP

Adityanath polled a total of 1,65,499 votes, he was fielded from Gorakhpur Urban



