Assembly Election 2022: Here's the full list of Uttar Pradesh 7 phase polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Here are the complete schedule of elections.

UP Assembly Elections 2022 Full Schedule

The Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 1 Schedule (Feb 10)

Polling District: Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Shamli, Meerut, Meerut Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat.

Issue of notification - January 14

Last date of nomination - January 21

Date of scrutiny - January 24

Last date of withdrawal - January 27

Date of polling - February 10



UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 2 Schedule (Feb 14)

Polling District: Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur.

Issue of notification - January 21

Last date of nomination - January 28

Date of scrutiny - January 29

Last date of withdrawal - January 31

Date of polling - February 14



UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 3 Schedule (Feb 20)

Polling District: Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad and Lalitpur.

Issue of notification - January 25

Last date of nomination - February 1

Date of scrutiny - February 2

Last date of withdrawal - February 4

Date of polling - February 20

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 4 Schedule (Feb 23)

Polling District: Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi.

Issue of notification - January 27

Last date of nomination - February 3

Date of scrutiny - February 4

Last date of withdrawal - February 7

Date of polling - February 23

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 5 Schedule (Feb 27)

Polling District: Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda.

Issue of notification - February 1

Last date of nomination - February 8

Date of scrutiny - February 9

Last date of withdrawal - February 11

Date of polling - February 27

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 6 Schedule (March 3)

Polling District: Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria and Ballia.

Issue of notification - February 4

Last date of nomination - February 11

Date of scrutiny - February 14

Last date of withdrawal - February 16

Date of polling - March 3

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 7 Schedule (March 7)

Polling District: Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Sonbhadra.

Issue of notification - February 10

Last date of nomination - February 17

Date of scrutiny - February 18

Last date of withdrawal - February 21

Date of polling - March 7