Assembly Election 2022: Here's the full list of Uttar Pradesh 7 phase polls
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 10, 2022 11:18 AM2022-01-10T11:18:27+5:302022-01-10T11:18:52+5:30
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Here are the complete schedule of elections.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 Full Schedule
The Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.
UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 1 Schedule (Feb 10)
Polling District: Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Shamli, Meerut, Meerut Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat.
Issue of notification - January 14
Last date of nomination - January 21
Date of scrutiny - January 24
Last date of withdrawal - January 27
Date of polling - February 10
UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 2 Schedule (Feb 14)
Polling District: Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur.
Issue of notification - January 21
Last date of nomination - January 28
Date of scrutiny - January 29
Last date of withdrawal - January 31
Date of polling - February 14
UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 3 Schedule (Feb 20)
Polling District: Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad and Lalitpur.
Issue of notification - January 25
Last date of nomination - February 1
Date of scrutiny - February 2
Last date of withdrawal - February 4
Date of polling - February 20
UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 4 Schedule (Feb 23)
Polling District: Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi.
Issue of notification - January 27
Last date of nomination - February 3
Date of scrutiny - February 4
Last date of withdrawal - February 7
Date of polling - February 23
UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 5 Schedule (Feb 27)
Polling District: Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda.
Issue of notification - February 1
Last date of nomination - February 8
Date of scrutiny - February 9
Last date of withdrawal - February 11
Date of polling - February 27
UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 6 Schedule (March 3)
Polling District: Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria and Ballia.
Issue of notification - February 4
Last date of nomination - February 11
Date of scrutiny - February 14
Last date of withdrawal - February 16
Date of polling - March 3
UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase - 7 Schedule (March 7)
Polling District: Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Sonbhadra.
Issue of notification - February 10
Last date of nomination - February 17
Date of scrutiny - February 18
Last date of withdrawal - February 21
Date of polling - March 7Open in app