Assembly Election 2022: Here's the full schedule of Manipur 2 phase polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Here is the complete schedule of the Manipur Assembly Election.

Manipur Assembly Election Dates:

As the term of 2017 will expire on March 19, 2022. The Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively.

Manipur Phase 1 Schedule:

Issue of notification - February 1

Last date of nomination - February 8

Date of scrutiny - February 9

Last date of withdrawal - February 11

Date of polling - February 27

Manipur Election Phase 1 Constituency

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST).

Manipur Phase 2 Schedule:

Issue of notification - February 4

Last date of nomination - February 11

Date of scrutiny - February 14

Last date of withdrawal - February 16

Date of polling - March 3

Manipur Election Phase 2 Constituency

Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST).

Manipur election result date

The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.