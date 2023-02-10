Assembly Election 2023: Meghalaya Congress promises to make state free of corruption and drug abuse

The Congress in Meghalaya on Thursday promised monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to single BPL mothers and a job each to every household if the party comes to power in the northeastern state in the February 27 election. The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday kickstarted its pre-poll campaign with a theme of making Meghalaya a Five-Star state. To achieve this goal, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vincent Pala along with AICC General Secretary in-charge for the state Manish Chatrath released the five commitments of Meghalaya Congress.

“Direct transfer of Rs 3,000 per month to single BPL mothers raising their children alone tops our five commitments as this will empower women giving them financial independence and help them in running their house better. Rs 3,000 a month translate to Rs 36,000 a year is a substantial amount and this will help women pay the school fees of their children and tame inflation,” said Vincent Pala said. In its second commitment, the party promised an unemployment-free Meghalaya wherein it pledged to provide one job to a deserving candidate from every household in Meghalaya.

Our second commitment is to provide one job to a deserving candidate from every household in Meghalaya. Lack of decent employment opportunities in the state has fuelled the desperation amongst our youngsters and they are compelled to migrate to far-flung cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc to meet their basic needs,” added Pala asserting that the Congress party is committed to bringing Meghalayan youth out of the situation of despondency and dejection. While to make corruption free Meghalaya is the third commitment of Congress. Power cut-free Meghalaya and drugs-free Meghalaya are the other two commitments. Speaking at the occasion, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath took potshots at the outgoing NPP-BJP-led government and said that the incumbent regime did nothing constructive to channel the youth energy in the right direction. “Law and order in Meghalaya was the first victim of the poor governance given by the NPP-BJP coalition. Large-scale unemployment amongst the youth made them gullible and smuggling of all kinds of drugs from across the border worsened the situation,” said Chatrath insisting that the Congress party is committed to making Meghalaya a drug-free state.