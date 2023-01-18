Assembly election 2023 Schedule: Tripura to vote on February 16; Nagaland, Meghalaya to vote on February 27

Three northeastern states Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya will go into the polls next month. As per the election commission, voting for assembly elections in Tripura will be held on February 16. In Nagaland & Meghalaya, voting will be conducted on February 27. Assembly election results for all the states will be declared on March 2.

There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states. The term of Legislative Assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya trip is ending on 12 March, 15 March and 22 March respectively. 376 polling stations across the three states - Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura - to be managed by women staff. Apart from the four northeast states - Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana will be going ahead for elections for the year 2023 and the winner's tenurity shall continue for the next 5years.