Assembly Election Results 2022: Counting of votes begin in Himachal and Gujarat

All eyes are on elections results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 today. BJP under leadership of PM Modi aims to create history in Gujarat. Arvind-Kejriwal led AAP is hoping to dislodge Congress as main opposition in Gujarat. Congress is trying to win Himachal Pradesh from BJP.

The elections to the 182-member assembly, held on December 1 and 5, recorded a voters' turnout of 66.38 per cent. Exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP, but such predictions often go wrong. In 2017, BJP had won 99 seats and Congress 77.The key candidates in the contest were Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja, and young leaders like Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and Jignesh Mevani.