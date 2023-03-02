Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP led alliance take massive lead in Tripura and Nagaland

The results of Meghalaya assembly elections, Nagaland assembly elections and Tripura assembly elections are being announced today. As per trends, the BJP-led alliance is comfortably ahead in Tripura and Nagaland while the NPP is emerging as the front-runner in Meghalaya. After Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assembly elections, 6 more state assemblies are set to go for elections in 2023. Karnataka assembly elections are due in May 2023. Then Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram assembly elections will be held toward the end of the 2023. If delimitation exercise is complete, the Jammu and Kashmir can also hold assembly elections in 2023.



Amid the counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly, Chief Minister Manik Saha paid a visit to the Tripura Sundari Maa temple and sought divine blessings. He was accompanied by the BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra. "Before the declaration of assembly election results, we pray for the blessings of Tripura Sundari Maa Temple.," Saha wrote in a social media post to which he also tagged pictures of his visit.This time Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 12 women candidates. The BJP which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and had ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.The Left is contesting 47 and Congress on 13 seats, respectively. Of the total 47 seats, the CPM is contesting 43 seats while the Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India ( CPI) and Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) will contest one seat each.

