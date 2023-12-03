Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for assembly elections in MP, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh has begun. The assembly elections in the five states were held from November 7, 2023 to November 30, 2023. The assembly elections were held in a single phase in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. In Chhattisgarh, the voting was held in two phases. The voting was largely peaceful in all the states and took place under heavy security arrangements.

The results of the final assembly elections of 2023 will also set the tone for the crucial Lok Sabha elections in 2024.The five-state assembly elections hold immense significance for the Congress party, which is aiming to retain its control in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while vying to seize power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 2,533 candidates, including political heavyweights like chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the BJP and his predecessor Kamal Nath from the Congress party, are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats.