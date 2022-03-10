Assembly Elections 2022: People are angry with Yogi govt, result of which will be seen today, says Rakesh Tikait

The counting of votes in five states has begun at 8 am. The Election Commission made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in 690 Assembly constituencies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.The Commission also said elaborate and full proof arrangements have been made at all the counting centres. All strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with inner cordon manned by central armed police forces and the candidates concerned have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24x7.



"The people are angry with the Yogi government, the result of which will be seen after today's counting of votes," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.