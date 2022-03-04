Assembly Elections 2022: When Independent candidate Ramdas Manav appealed for votes wearing shackles

The Uttar Pradesh 2022 Assembly elections are in full swing and candidates have been trying different ways to woo the voters including, Independent candidate Ramdas Manav, contesting from Firozabad city. Ramdas was spotted asking for votes and currency notes from the people while wearing shackles on his body. Ramdas is the leader of a union of bangle workers and he feels that workers working at bangle factories are being exploited. He forayed into the election to improve the condition of the workers. His election symbol is a bangle. Ramdas has been going up to people to promote his election symbol bangle.

He himself is also a laborer, so he does not have enough money to spend on an election campaign. Taking a bowl in his hand and has been asking for both notes and votes. Ramdas claimed that the factories are holding on to the workers like the shackles he was wearing, and that the workers are not free. The workers are in handcuffs and shackles, he alleged. Ramdas also said that these shackles will come off when the laborer is free. Further, he said that he would take off these shackles only when he succeeds in "freeing" the workers. Whenever Ramdas goes to the workers' areas, people help him by giving him money.

