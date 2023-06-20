Assistant professor of Tripura University accused of molestation; FIR lodged

Agartala, June 20 Tripura police on Tuesday registered an FIR against an assistant professor of Tripura Central University allegedly for molesting a female student.

Sub-divisional police officer Asish Dasgupta confirmed that the assistant professor in the philosophy department has been accused of molesting a final-year student.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint with the Amtali police station, on the outskirts of the Agartala, leading to probe into the case.

Meanwhile, demanding action against the assistant professor, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday staged a sit-in-demonstration in front of the chamber of Vice-Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasain.

The ABVP members demanded immediate suspension of the accused teacher until a thorough investigation into the case is completed.

The Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students' Welfare, Somdev Banik, held a meeting with the protesting ABVP members and assured them that the matter will be dealt with promptly and according to the university's rules.

The internal complaint committee of the university will also take appropriate action to ensure justice for the student.

It was reported that during a viva test in the philosophy department on Monday, the female student reported the incident of molestation by the assistant professor.

The victim was admitted to a hospital, as she became unconscious after the incident and her oxygen level had dropped.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor