Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for January 24-30.

Aries

Do not trust anyone blindly and do not reveal your cards in front of everyone before you achieve the desired success. Keep moving calmly towards your objectives without boasting about your skills and abilities. If your money has been stuck for a long time in the past, then this week you will finally get your hands on those funds. The health of your spouse can bother you. Your friends will be a source of joy for you and you can plan to have a small get-together with them. Those of you studying will not be reluctant to work hard, which will help them to get favorable results. This week, you have to take special care about your eating and drinking habits.

Tip of the week: Do not reveal your plans

Taurus

The current planetary position indicates some unwanted expenses in your life. However, due to the steady flow of income, your financial condition will remain favourable. You will get appreciation and support from your superiors and high officials. Apart from this, short trips relating to work will benefit you. There will be positive changes in the health of your father and you will be seen spending time with him. This will help you enhance your understanding and get support from him. This is a favourable time for students who are associated with creative subjects. Your dedication towards your health will help you get rid of any existing illness.

Tip of the week: Focus on health

Gemini

Avoid investing in land or property at this time else it can prove fatal for your financial position. On the work front, any unfavorable situation will turn out to be in your favour. You are advised to take utmost advantage of this moment and leave no stone unturned to accomplish your goals. This may also help you get financial benefits. If studying, your hard work done previously in the field of education will help achieve results in your favour. Also, those of you thinking of pursuing higher education, then this time will be particularly good. On the health front, you will be able to get rid of your earlier issues and lead a healthy life.

Tip of the week: Avoid investing in real estate

Cancer

This week, you may have to revise your plans and policies while making necessary decisions. Take decisions wisely and results will be in your favour. Students need to be careful else there is a possibility of wasting time in useless activities. It would be better for them to consult elders or teachers to receive the necessary guidance. This week, you will remain supportive towards your family and friends. But in spite of this, do not let your friends and family take advantage of this generous nature of yours. Otherwise, you may have to face problems later. Health issues relating to joints and legs should not be overlooked.

Tip of the week: Don't take impulsive decisions

Leo

If you have been facing financial troubles for a long time, the situation is likely to improve this week. You will find new ways and sources to increase your income. On the professional front, your skills will be tested. In order to achieve the desired results, you need to concentrate on your efforts. For this, you can also put to use the experience of your seniors or mentors. You need to take care of our health as planetary position indicates possibility of an injury. There is a possibility of somebody relocating in your family. Also, you will spend lot of time with your family to discuss important matters relating to the household.

Tip of the week: Beware of injuries

Virgo

Some of your financial challenges will be overcome this week. There are favorable indications of getting money and this will help you come out of any adverse situation. You will have a hectic week due to increasing workload on all fronts. Therefore, it would be better for you not to lose your patience under any circumstance. Keep an eye on the future while taking any important decision. Since you may not have been able to devote ample time to your family in the recent past, you will be seen filling the gap this week. A small family celebration seems to be on the cards. Students need to avoid arguments and focus on their goal.

Tip of the week: Avoid unnecessary arguments

Libra

A jovial atmosphere at home will work as a stress-buster and make you feel satisfied. Avoid being harsh while interacting with your spouse. You are advised not to be in haste while executing any task and work patiently. Be careful while making any new investment. Those in business may face problems due to faulty decision-making. Hence, scrutinize your decisions before it is too late. Students will see lot of positive changes. Those aspiring to go abroad will be successful in achieving their goal. In terms of health, you may face minor problems this week relating to digestion and blood pressure. It is advisable to maintain a healthy physical routine.

Tip of the week: Don't be harsh

Scorpio

You are advised to maintain a low profile this week and prepare to bounce back strongly. On the work front, you may sometimes feel that things are not working as per your plan. Due to this, you could feel demotivated at times. Any property-related transactions done by you in the past are likely to be completed. This will benefit you as you will be successful in securing your future. You will be able to get the necessary support of any elder member of your family in tough situations. However, for this to happen, you must share your problems with your family at the outset. You need to be careful of your diet and avoid eating anything apart from homemade food.

Tip of the week: Prepare to bounce back

Sagittarius

Keep yourself away from all kinds of negative thoughts in order to do better in career. Otherwise, you may become distracted which can cause you trouble. This week you could execute some pending financial plans which will turn out to be profitable. This will help in saving money and improve your financial position. Avoid quarrelling with family members over trivial issues. Do not lose your mind and try to understand others correctly. At this time, you can witness improvement in the health of a member of your family, which will bring a sign of relief and reduce mental stress. Students should not underestimate their abilities in the face of criticism from others.

Tip of the week: Don't lose your cool

Capricorn

Your willpower will become stronger which will help you to perform better in professional life. During this time, you will get many opportunities which will yield results in the future. Do not overlook them. Do not lose patience in case you get into any kind of argument with colleagues or seniors in the office. Unexpected increase in expenses can disturb your peace of mind. To avoid stress, keep yourself calm and work on a plan to get out of this problem. Those facing problems in married life will get soon get a new lease of life. Students appearing for competitive exams are advised to work hard in order to tilt the result in their favour.

Tip of the week: Don't overlook opportunities

Aquarius

During this week, your leadership and administrative abilities will be enhanced. Because of this, you will be able to establish your separate identity and respect at the workplace. This week your financial status will remain strong. While expenses will increase, but so will the income. You will be able to spend some quality time with your family which will add to your happiness. If there is a member of marriageable age in your family then their marriage can be fixed. Students looking to get admission in their choice of institution will get favourable results. Your health is likely to remain in low spirit. Avoid traveling as it can prove to be counter-productive.

Tip of the week: Be a leader

Pisces

This week will bring advancement in your career, but you are advised not to lose patience. At times, you may feel frustrated with your efforts and may feel directionless. Avoid venting out these emotions on your loved ones else you could hurt them in return. You will focus on accumulating wealth which will help you guard against future risks. Singles can expect to meet someone which will lead to a new relationship. Those married will experience harmony in their relationship. Students will get better results in exams that they have been waiting for a long time. Health issues relating to eyes and throat should not be ignored.

Tip of the week: Channelise your emotions

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor