Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for February 21-27

Aries

There can be some extra pressure this week, both on the professional and personal front. This can add to mental stress and you can get into unnecessary conflicts. In every situation, communicate thoughtfully with your family members, and if necessary, seek proper advice from them regarding financial saving. Your children will make you feel proud of their achievements. Despite all problems, if you pay attention to your work, then surely you will attain success. So, keep your mind in control and move forward in the right direction. If you have been trying to get an admission in a foreign-based school or college then you will taste success.

Tip of the week: Communicate thoughtfully

Taurus

This week, your workload can go up but you will be able to manage it well. This is a favourable time to create new strategies and plans by learning from your past experiences, which will help you to invest your money wisely in future. You may have to travel away from home due to professional reasons. In this situation, your family will support you emotionally and will help you in whatever way possible. It will be appropriate to treat others in the workplace with respect and dignity to seek their cooperation. Students will be able to excel in their exams and perform higher than their expectations. Health issues relating to legs and feet can bother you.

Tip of the week: Learn from past experience

Gemini

This week, you need to move out of your comfort zone and look to take risks. You need to act smart and use your intelligence and influence to resolve critical matters at the workplace. You may get to handle some new family responsibility because of which your plans can get interrupted. During this time, you will feel yourself caught up in domestic tasks. Be careful with respect to your investments and avoid risky ventures to park your funds. Students will perform well in competitive exams and will make their parents and teachers proud. If you have been suffering from some respiratory issues then you need to take due precautions.

Tip of the week: Move out of your comfort zone

Cancer

Be disciplined this week to make the best use of your limited time and resources. While working, do not become over-arrogant and avoid expecting more from others at the workplace. You can unexpectedly demotivate the employees working under you as well. It is essential for you to maintain good rapport with your subordinates to ensure stability at work place. Focus on wealth accumulation to guard against any adversity in the future. You may have difference of opinion with family members over some personal matter. In such a situation, do not lose your mind and try to understand them correctly.

Tip of the week: Be disciplined

Leo

This week, you can get bored of your daily routine which can cause your mind to wander in different areas. In such a situation, you are advised to take part in some activities like sports to bring freshness in your life. You will be able to accomplish your work in the soonest possible time. Businesspeople should explore foreign-related business to get success in forming a connection with new sources and earning economic benefits from them. For this, you will need to adopt the right strategy. On the personal front, avoid sharing your family issues with other acquaintances. Students will need to focus hard to achieve the desired success.

Tip of the week: Participate in some sports

Virgo

This week, there will be an improvement in your financial life. You will be able to repay pending bills and debts. However, during this time, avoid giving or lending money to anyone. It is possible that you may be asked to handle some important role and responsibility at the workplace unexpectedly. In such a situation, avoid taking decisions impulsively. You will be successful in improving the financial condition of your family by resolving any pending discord. Your parents will feel proud of you and appreciate your ideas and intelligence. Students can find it difficult to concentrate on studies.Health problems relating to stomach and digestion will be recovered.

Tip of the week: Don't be impulsive

Libra

This week, employed natives need to work hard to save money as expenses can be high. Excess of work on the field may deprive you of family happiness. However, if you want to get rid of your mental stress, then you will need to spend some time with your household members. Traders may have to go on an unsolicited journey to fulfill business requirements this week. Therefore, it would be better to avoid this journey now, otherwise it will cause you mental stress as well as financial loss. Students need to move ahead in a planned way to achieve their goals. Health issues relating to lever and pancreas can cause some issues.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

Scorpio

This week, you will be inclined to spend money on leisurely activities relating to travel and comfort. But while spending your money, you have to take precautions and not exceed your budget. Don't be rude to your family members, especially with your elders, else it can disturb family peace. You are expected to get benefits in business. You will be able to take advantage of opportunities and perform better than others. But, do not disclose your personal secrets to even your close friends. Students dreaming of going abroad for educationwill be able to get admission in their choice of school or college.

Tip of the week: Do not disclose your secrets

Sagittarius

This week, your internal power will prove to be your greatest strength at your workplace and you will extend your hand to help others by keeping your influence in control. You can plan to travel a short distance with your friends or family to have a good time. This journey will not only change your surroundings, but you will also be able to keep yourself refreshed. If you were thinking of making an investment related to your home, then this week is expected to be much better. Spend time with your children as they will prove to be the source of never-ending happiness. Students may face some difficulties in their field of education due to lack of focus and concentration.

Tip of the week: Trust your internal strength

Capricorn

This week, you may not be able to concentrate on your work due to some personal issues. In such a time, try to keep yourself stress free.Nonetheless, you will get full appreciation and support from your superiors and high officials.Those in business will get success through foreign ventures. They should consider suitable investment in expansion of business. Through your charm and personality, you will also be successful in making some new friends and professional connections. Students who are preparing for any competitive exam will get success during this period. Undertaking meditation and breathing practices will help improve your health.

Tip of the week: Build your social network

Aquarius

This week, you can have some guests visiting you that will keep you occupied. Along with this, social activities with the family will also help in keeping everyone happy. On the financial front, if a large part of your money has been stuck for a long time in the form of compensation or loans, then this week you will finally get your hands on those funds.On the professional front, you need to take stock of your responsibilities and avoid adopting a careless approach. Spend some time with your close friends to recharge yourself. For students, this week will be better than average for pursuing higher education.

Tip of the week: Take stock of your responsibilities

Pisces

This week, you can go overboard while spending money on household items. This can keep you in a tight spot as far as finances are concerned. You are advised to save money for a rainy day. Some challenging situations at the workplace can also become a cause of disturbance in your family life. This will make you appear irritable at home which can spoil the domestic environment. Nonetheless, you will possess great observational and analytical skills, which will help you in your career. Students need to avoid distractions and focus on their goals. Don't neglect your health and inculcate physical workout in your daily routine.

Tip of the week: Save money for a rainy day

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor