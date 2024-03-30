At 36.40 C the ‘Lake City’ records Friday as the hottest day in March

In 1996 on March 29th, the highest temperature touched was 37.3 degrees Celsius, after that on Friday. i.e., on March 29th, 2024 the highest temperature recorded in Bengaluru city was 36.40 C. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, Friday was the third hottest day in a decade and the fourth hottest day in the last 15 years. Bengaluru’s average March temperature is 33.10 C and the IMD had earlier forecasted that the city will see higher than normal temperatures. Dry weather is likely to occur in Karnataka state till April 4th.

The city did not get relief from the scorching heat in the month of March due to the scarcity of rain. However, winds are not blowing in the opposite direction. There is a wind discontinuity between Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Hence, Bengaluru did not receive rain, informed A. Prasad Senior Scientist, IMD Bengaluru. Fiery scorching heat will continue in April as per the forecast of IMD. The average temperature in April is 34.30C however, it will touch 350C. IMD expects moderate to heavy rains in mid-April that will give relief to citizens with lower temperatures. The lake city ‘Bengaluru’ receives 64 mm of rainfall in the month of April. This time there is a prediction of slightly higher than normal rains.