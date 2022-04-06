At least 25 students miss their board exams due to landslides in Meghalaya

At least 25 students missed their board examinations due to heavy rain and landslides in Meghalaya on Tuesday. Out of 25 students 22 of them were appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination and three students for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam, stated the reports.

Not only this but on Monday at least two persons were killed in the Mawlat area in Mawkynrew Block due to massive landslides. The Shillong-Dawki highway was the road which got most affected by the landslides, other areas are Khohiar, Mawkhong, Rngai, Lyngkyrdem, and near Siatbakon.

However, PWD and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are ordered to keep their teams near the affected area.