At minus 0.8 degrees, J&K’s Srinagar records season’s coldest night

Srinagar, Nov 20 At minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, J&K’s Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far, said officials on Monday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said that the minimum temperature was minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.

“This is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar this season so far.

“Gulmarg recorded minus 1.2 and Pahalgam minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature today”, the MeT officials said.

Thick fog in the morning covered most parts of Srinagar city on Monday making movement of vehicles and pedestrians difficult.

Weather office said fog would continue in mornings and evenings in the city for another week while no major weather activity is expected during this period.

Minimum winter temperature drops several notches below zero in the Valley during the 40-day long period of intense cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ which begins on December 21 and ends on January 30 each year.

