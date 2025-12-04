Atal Innovation Mission, Hitachi MGRM Net to accelerate nationwide innovation and entrepreneurship

New Delhi, Dec 4 The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has partnered with Hitachi MGRM Net (HMN) to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship across the country, Niti Aayog said on Thursday.

The partnership, made through the signing of a Statement of Intent on December 1, aims to develop and use a single Innovation Platform called, "MStar Global AI Connect", which will rely upon artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative technologies to help build a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship throughout India.

The collaboration between the two organisations will be instrumental in the realisation of "Viksit Bharat" and will enable building a federated, national-scale digital backbone that links together schools throughout rural, suburban, and urban areas within India to mentors, research institutions, incubators, accelerators, and industry players.

The initiative also aims to build out the school-to-startup pipeline, accelerate the lab-to-market translation of Indian innovations, and ensure that Indian innovations are exportable.

"Atal Innovation Mission has always believed that every child is a potential innovator. This partnership will help us identify and foster this potential in our young people. It will enable us to move from isolated success stories to a structured, scalable, and inclusive pipeline of innovators, startups, and job creators. It will help achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Atal Innovation Mission, to make innovation a nationwide movement starting from our schools," said Dr. Deepak Bagla, Director, AIM Mission.

"Our vision with MStar Global AI Connect is simple: to put a problem-solving and innovation attitude into the minds and hands of every willing child in India, and to give them a network to reach mentors, incubators, industry, and markets. We are honoured to work with Niti Aayog and Atal Innovation Mission to build a platform that is inclusive by design -- multilingual, accessible, and aligned to India's long-term development goals," added Dr. Bharat Kaushal, Executive Chairman, Hitachi India.

The joint initiative will integrate innovation resources across India, enhance teacher capacity, enable frontier-technology skilling, catalyse IP creation, and foster future-ready talent through a single interoperable innovation backbone.

