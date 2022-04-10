Atheist meet conference in Pune postponed 'due to shortage of police personnel' for security

An Atheist meet conference scheduled in Pune city on Sunday was postponed to April 24 due to a shortage of police personnel to provide security for the event, said the police.

However one of the organisers of the event Nitin Hande claimed that Police have asked them to postpone this event to April 24 fearing "law and order problems" because of Ram Navami on the same day.

According to Pune Police ACP Ramakant Mane, the organiser of the event had approached to inform about the event, following which the police asked them to postpone.

"The organiser of the event had approached the Police station to inform us about the event, but we have asked the organiser to postpone it to some other day as currently, police are facing shortages of manpower to provide bandobast because of Ram Navami our personals are busy with the duty, thats why we have asked them to postpone the event," he said.

The organiser stated that it was an indoor event that did not require security.

"It's not any political event and there was going to be no speeches delivered in the event that would hurt any religious statement," he said.

On the other side, Police in their reply letter dated April 9 to the organiser have stated that the organiser should take this event on April 24 instead of April 10. Meanwhile, the organiser must give the information about the speakers and the content of the speeches which would be delivered in the Atheist meet in writing so that it would be convenient for the police to give due permission on the request.

It was the 7th edition of the annual Atheist meet that was organised by Bhagat Singh Vichar Manch Pune. The event was to be held in the SM Joshi specialist foundation auditorium which comes under the police jurisdiction of Vishrambaugh Police station of Pune city police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor